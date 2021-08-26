MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $555.50.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $33.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $693.66. 567,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,260. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $636.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00.

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total transaction of $929,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,850 shares of company stock worth $18,427,185 over the last ninety days. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,429,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,540,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,969,000 after acquiring an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,155,000. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

