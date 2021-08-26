OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.03

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.03 and last traded at $64.03, with a volume of 187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.59.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacturing and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment manufactures Opto semiconductors. The Automotive segment consists of the original equipment manufacturer business for traditional light sources.

