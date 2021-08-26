Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Update

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, an increase of 454.3% from the July 29th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Shares of PCRFY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.44. 317,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.90. Panasonic has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Panasonic had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $16.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.