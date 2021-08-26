CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CCOM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.57. 26,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,717. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25. CCOM Group has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.
CCOM Group Company Profile
