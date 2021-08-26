CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CCOM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.57. 26,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,717. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25. CCOM Group has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get CCOM Group alerts:

CCOM Group Company Profile

CCOM Group, Inc engages in the distribution of heating, ventilating & air conditioning, climate control systems, plumbing, and electrical supplies. It serves the contractors, consumers, builders, and the commercial and industrial sectors. The company was founded on October 28, 1964 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, NJ.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for CCOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.