Creative Planning Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854,480 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $883,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,264 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,362,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,139,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,504. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

