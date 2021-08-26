Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group makes up 0.1% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7,613.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $219,639.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $943,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,483 shares of company stock worth $2,883,524. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AFG traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.19. 295,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.90. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

AFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

