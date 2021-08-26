Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.27.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,541. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,114,000 after acquiring an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,128 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

