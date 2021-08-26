ESL Trust Services LLC Has $833,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.2% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.94. 1,326,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,464,422. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

