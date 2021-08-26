$3.25 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce sales of $3.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $3.50 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $4.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 million to $18.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.87 million, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $32.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPRO stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. 126,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,149. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $534.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

