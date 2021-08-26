Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to post $2.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Shares of EMN traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.51. 438,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.33. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

