Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.100-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.70. 399,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,436. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

