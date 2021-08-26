Delta Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at about $178,808,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,968,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,766,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,543,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,476,000.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.08. 39,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,933. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

