EUNO Price Reaches $0.0028 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $17.70 million and $938.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.82 or 0.00877820 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000100 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 111.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,297,041,838 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

