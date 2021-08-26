Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 108,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.76. 962,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,727. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.07. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.