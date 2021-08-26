Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 194.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,979,000 after acquiring an additional 949,105 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 69.0% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,487,000 after acquiring an additional 465,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 359.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,248,000 after acquiring an additional 349,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,791. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $114.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.02.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,386 shares of company stock worth $1,639,960 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

