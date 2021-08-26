Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Rises By 620.0%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 620.0% from the July 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 145,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,077. Falcon Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.