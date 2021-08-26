Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Expands By 660.0%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 660.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.27. 5,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,171. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.38. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This is a boost from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

