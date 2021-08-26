Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Expands By 550.0%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SCBFY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.43. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.