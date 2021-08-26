Hamel Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

FB traded down $4.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $364.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,863,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,755,279. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,725,809 shares of company stock valued at $950,557,856. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

