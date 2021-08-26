iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Boosted by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.97. The stock had a trading volume of 201,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,818. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

