Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 282,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $59,835,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $9.42 on Thursday, reaching $270.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $250.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.03.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

