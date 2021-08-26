Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 525 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000.

IJR traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,818. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

