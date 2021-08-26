South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SJI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

South Jersey Industries stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.03. 498,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,349. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

