Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE ROK traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $319.79. 358,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,326. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $320.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.85.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 224.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 101.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 32,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

