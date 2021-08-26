The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 168.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,498,322 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $168,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,536 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 42,961 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 282,774 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 21.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 292,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 50,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 191.6% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 48,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,251,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.70.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

