Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $18.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.
FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.
FLR stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.14. 1,460,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.86. Fluor has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,403,000 after buying an additional 6,445,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,530,000 after buying an additional 4,095,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,588,000 after buying an additional 1,198,140 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,300,000 after buying an additional 1,017,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fluor by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,060,000 after buying an additional 748,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
About Fluor
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
