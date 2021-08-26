Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $18.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

FLR stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.14. 1,460,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.86. Fluor has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,403,000 after buying an additional 6,445,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,530,000 after buying an additional 4,095,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,588,000 after buying an additional 1,198,140 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,300,000 after buying an additional 1,017,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fluor by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,060,000 after buying an additional 748,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

