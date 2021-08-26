Travala.com One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.52 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00006431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $154.78 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00051550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00121713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00154629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,196.51 or 1.00009986 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $483.99 or 0.01025573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.04 or 0.06632598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,998,587 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.