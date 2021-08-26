Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.6% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 60,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 131,485 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.60. 15,230,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,475,869. The stock has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

