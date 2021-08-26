Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,211. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.20. The stock has a market cap of $321.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

