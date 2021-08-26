Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 807 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $448.66. 535,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,275. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $437.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $451.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

