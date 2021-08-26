Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,880,722 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,989,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,880,722 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $630,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 109,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,922,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,442,826. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

