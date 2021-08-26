Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 70,050 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,246,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $285.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,472. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $287.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

