Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,021,254 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.43% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $842,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,810,000 after buying an additional 2,954,076 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,759,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,992,000 after buying an additional 1,801,618 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,090,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $66.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,565. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

