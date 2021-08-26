Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Down 87.8% in August

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the July 29th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PEY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.21. 98,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,967. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

