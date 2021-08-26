Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Down 87.8% in August

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the July 29th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PEY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.21. 98,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,967. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.85.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Separately, TD Securities upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
