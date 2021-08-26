Short Interest in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Expands By 505.9%

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 505.9% from the July 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE ACV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,500. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACV. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter valued at about $253,000.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

