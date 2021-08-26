Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 alerts:

HSAQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,114. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.