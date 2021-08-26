BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

TSE ZEB traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,951. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.34. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$24.28 and a 52-week high of C$37.67.

