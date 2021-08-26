Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.370-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.50 million-$64.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.42 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.310 EPS.

NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $97.70. 541,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,966. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.98. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

