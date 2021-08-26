Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of SQFT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.79. 115,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,779. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09.
Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Presidio Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Presidio Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
About Presidio Property Trust
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
