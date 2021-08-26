Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of SQFT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.79. 115,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,779. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23.

In other news, insider Larry Gene Dubose purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Robert Durfey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,392 shares of company stock worth $69,789.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Presidio Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Presidio Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

