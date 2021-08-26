PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,848. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.97.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 90,355 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $5,668,872.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779,136 shares in the company, valued at $425,322,992.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 324,396 shares of company stock worth $20,147,285 and have sold 239,956 shares worth $14,823,335. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.