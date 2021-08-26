Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. Employers posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the first quarter worth $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 90.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 55,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,913. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.61. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

