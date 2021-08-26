Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,149,122 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,736,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after buying an additional 2,977,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $140,753,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,918,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,489,122. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.