Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0274 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $13.93 million and approximately $183,843.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026457 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00055454 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.