Electrum Dark (ELD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $108.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $11,217.80 and $108.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00164747 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

