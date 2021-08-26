Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Holdings Decreased by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries comprises about 1.4% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Valmont Industries worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 165,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 5,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

VMI traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.61. The company had a trading volume of 43,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,168. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

