Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TEZNY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.16. 8,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,091. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.