Express (NYSE:EXPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%.

NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 311,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,769,375. Express has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $409.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,344 shares of company stock valued at $720,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Express stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866,733 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.66% of Express worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

