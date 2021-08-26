Comparing Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gritstone bio and Coherus BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone bio $4.04 million 108.69 -$105.31 million ($2.79) -3.18 Coherus BioSciences $475.82 million 2.54 $132.24 million $1.62 9.77

Coherus BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone bio. Gritstone bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherus BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gritstone bio and Coherus BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone bio 1 0 2 0 2.33 Coherus BioSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Gritstone bio currently has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 151.50%. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus target price of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 75.73%. Given Gritstone bio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than Coherus BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone bio and Coherus BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone bio -157.14% -45.67% -34.56% Coherus BioSciences -41.86% -80.53% -21.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Gritstone bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Gritstone bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats Gritstone bio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc. clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

