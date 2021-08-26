América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.72

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 1869086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 19.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 6.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

