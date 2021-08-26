Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Update

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRKA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 19,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,415. Parks! America has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79.

About Parks! America

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in United States, through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri Park segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

