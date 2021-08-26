Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Update

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRKA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 19,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,415. Parks! America has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79.
About Parks! America
